Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.68. Approximately 2,602,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,226% from the average daily volume of 196,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $767,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,103,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter.

