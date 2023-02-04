Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Xylem by 248.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.39. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

