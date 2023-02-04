XYO Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $82.88 million and $1.21 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00048705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029463 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019296 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00222762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002773 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00640495 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,779,669.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

