YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Critical Analysis

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -29.27% -16.70% -9.72% YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Verano and YaSheng Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80 YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Verano presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 549.63%. Given Verano’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

This table compares Verano and YaSheng Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $737.85 million 1.44 -$14.68 million ($0.86) -3.64 YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

YaSheng Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verano.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verano beats YaSheng Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products. The company was founded by Changsheng Zhou in 2004 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

