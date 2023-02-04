Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $4.05. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 31,015 shares changing hands.

Yield10 Bioscience Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 113.36% and a negative net margin of 2,571.46%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

About Yield10 Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.