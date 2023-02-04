Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $4.05. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 31,015 shares changing hands.
Yield10 Bioscience Trading Down 2.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.73.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 113.36% and a negative net margin of 2,571.46%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience
About Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.