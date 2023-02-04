Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.31.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $127.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.47. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $132.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

