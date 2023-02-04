Zcash Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $766.29 million and approximately $49.34 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $47.04 or 0.00200890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00073846 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,289,631 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.