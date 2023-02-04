Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $12.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $82,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,301,990 shares in the company, valued at $146,717,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $82,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,301,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 22,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $201,950.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,566,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,264,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,684 shares of company stock worth $2,244,775. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Zeta Global Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $152.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.74 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 280.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

