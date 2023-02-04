Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $129.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.05.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

