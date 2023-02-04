Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.
Shares of ZBH stock opened at $129.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 72.73%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.
