Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 1,727 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

Shares of AAP opened at $152.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.52 and a twelve month high of $234.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

