Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $639.86.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $675.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $576.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $685.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

