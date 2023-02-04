Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after buying an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,939,000 after buying an additional 53,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,012,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $256.44 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

