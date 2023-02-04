Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.96 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

