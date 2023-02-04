Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $4.74 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $165.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

