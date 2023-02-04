Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,391,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,372,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,518,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ACN opened at $289.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $356.53.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.