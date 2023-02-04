Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $145.20 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $256.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average of $148.99.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

