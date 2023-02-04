Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $1,338,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 89.7% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $145.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day moving average of $150.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.