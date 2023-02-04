Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,521 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

NYSE:BMY opened at $74.45 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

