117,913 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Bought by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 117,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,080,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 11.3% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LQD stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,053,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,280,308. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $126.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

