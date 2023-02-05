153,258 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,461,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Diamondback Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $138.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

