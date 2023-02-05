1,700 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Bought by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,504,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,778,000 after buying an additional 780,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,035 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,302,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 561,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 257,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 645,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,260. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $53.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

