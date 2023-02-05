22,675 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

