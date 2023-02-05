246,266 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 246,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,339,000. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Estée Lauder Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.73.

EL stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.54. 1,913,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,821. The company has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.97 and its 200 day moving average is $243.30. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $324.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.