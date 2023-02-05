3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $117.49 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $164.74. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.42.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

