4,024 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Acquired by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 7.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.