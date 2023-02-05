6,000 Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Shares of KRC opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

