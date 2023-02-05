6,100 Shares in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Bought by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XFIN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,387,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 401,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

ExcelFin Acquisition Price Performance

ExcelFin Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

