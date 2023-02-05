83,221 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $510,079,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,814,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,723,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $62,334,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.42 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.