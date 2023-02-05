9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $442.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.70. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.