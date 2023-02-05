9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

