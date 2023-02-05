9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $264.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

