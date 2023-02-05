9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $416,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after purchasing an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,718 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after purchasing an additional 553,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

