9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $247.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.50.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.76.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

