9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $86.09 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

