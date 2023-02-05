9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $48.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28.

