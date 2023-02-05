9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $269.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

