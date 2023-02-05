9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 56.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 50.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter worth about $323,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Performance

Shares of UYG opened at $53.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $70.59.

ProShares Ultra Financials Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.