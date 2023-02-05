9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.60 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

