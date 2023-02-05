9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Fiserv Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.60 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiserv (FISV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.