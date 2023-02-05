9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 621 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

HON opened at $202.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.