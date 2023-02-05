ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.76 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $17.76 million and $8,112.39 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00048502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029523 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019243 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001387 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00224594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002781 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00018714 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $6,306.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

