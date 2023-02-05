Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,834 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Activision Blizzard worth $69,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

