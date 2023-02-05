Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $887,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,365 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $379.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $522.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

