Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Reaches $44.81 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00005358 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $44.81 million and $509,478.45 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008975 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000842 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001977 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,592 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

