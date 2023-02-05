Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $152.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $234.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

