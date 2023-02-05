Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $63,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

