Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.67.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
