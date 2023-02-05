Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

