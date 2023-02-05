Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

