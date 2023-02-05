Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

