Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 242,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 92,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average of $175.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

